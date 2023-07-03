Manchester City set to smash a transfer record to sign superstar ahead of Liverpool: report
Manchester City are close to bringing in their second signing of the summer, breaking a record in the process and trumping rivals Liverpool
Manchester City are on the brink of completing a bumper new signing ahead of Liverpool – which will break a transfer record.
The Citizens lifted a historic Treble last season but Pep Guardiola has highlighted the importance of keeping the squad fresh and motivated, with business already conducted this summer. Mateo Kovacic has joined the club from Chelsea, replacing the outgoing llkay Gundogan.
More moves are in the pipeline, too, with defensive reinforcement eyed, as Guardiola looks to reshape his side – and it won't come cheap.
The Telegraph are reporting that Manchester City's imminent move for Josko Gvardiol will cost the European champions £86 million – a world record for a defender.
The move for the Croatian international pips rivals Manchester United's £80m spent on Harry Maguire, a record which has stood for four years.
Liverpool were also believed to be interested in RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol, as Jurgen Klopp looks for a left-sided centre-back. Guardiola, however, will likely be fielding his near-namesake at left-back, where left-sided centre-back Nathan Ake has been playing for the majority of the season.
City have no natural replacement for Ake in the squad, with Aymeric Laporte looking likely to leave Eastlands due to a lack of game-time during the Treble-winning season.
L’Équipe have reported that Lyon starlet Castello Lukeba is being lined up by Leipzig to replace the City-bound 21-year-old.
Gvardiol is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester City stories
After securing a historic Treble, Manchester City transfer news is gathering steam ahead of next season.
Jude Bellingham reportedly turned down the new European champions after taking inspiration from Erling Haaland's career path – though Alphonso Davies could move to the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, is a target for Saudi Arabia, while Kyle Walker is wanted by Liverpool.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Matt Pearson
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White