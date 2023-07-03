Manchester City set to smash a transfer record to sign superstar ahead of Liverpool: report

Manchester City are on the brink of completing a bumper new signing ahead of Liverpool – which will break a transfer record.

The Citizens lifted a historic Treble last season but Pep Guardiola has highlighted the importance of keeping the squad fresh and motivated, with business already conducted this summer. Mateo Kovacic has joined the club from Chelsea, replacing the outgoing llkay Gundogan.

More moves are in the pipeline, too, with defensive reinforcement eyed, as Guardiola looks to reshape his side – and it won't come cheap.

Manchester City signing Mateo Kovacic has taken Ilkay Gundogan's No.8 shirt (Image credit: Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

The Telegraph are reporting that Manchester City's imminent move for Josko Gvardiol will cost the European champions £86 million – a world record for a defender.

The move for the Croatian international pips rivals Manchester United's £80m spent on Harry Maguire, a record which has stood for four years.

Liverpool were also believed to be interested in RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol, as Jurgen Klopp looks for a left-sided centre-back. Guardiola, however, will likely be fielding his near-namesake at left-back, where left-sided centre-back Nathan Ake has been playing for the majority of the season.

City have no natural replacement for Ake in the squad, with Aymeric Laporte looking likely to leave Eastlands due to a lack of game-time during the Treble-winning season.

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol is set to join Manchester City for a world-record fee for a defender (Image credit: Getty Images)

L’Équipe have reported that Lyon starlet Castello Lukeba is being lined up by Leipzig to replace the City-bound 21-year-old.

Gvardiol is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt.

