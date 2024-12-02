Manchester City prepared to bring star back from Saudi Arabia to save their season: report

Pep Guardiola looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City

Manchester City are looking to hand a Saudi Pro League star his way back into Europe, as Pep Guardiola grows ever-desperate to stop his side's dire run of form.

With defeat at Anfield yesterday, the champions have now failed to win in their last seven in all competitions. This is the longest winless run in Guardiola's career across Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City, as the Catalan feels the heat.

With several of City's ageing squad looking tired, big changes are expected at the Etihad Stadium in the next couple of transfer windows – with a surprise potentially arriving from Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City are in the market for another midfield schemer

Rodri is out for the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, Rodri's absence through injury has been huge – with the midfielder himself exclusively telling FourFourTwo about how the team can feel exposed without the right kind of protection in front of the defence.

But even ahead of the Spaniard, City have major issues. Bernardo Silva is out of form, Ilkay Gundogan is looking a shadow of the player he was in his first spell with the club and Kevin De Bruyne has been used sparingly of late: all three are over 30 years old, too.

De Bruyne's future is uncertain right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

To combat this, Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo reports that Guardiola's side are looking to save homesick Gabri Veiga from the Saudi Pro League and offer him a lifeline back to Europe.

Veiga was linked with City back in the summer of 2023 while still a Celta Vigo player, but opted to join the many overseas players who moved to the Middle East that summer, to sign for Al Hilal instead.

Veiga's transfer turned heads, however, as unlike many Europeans fleeing the continent, he was just 21 years old at the time. Toni Kroos infamously blasted the decision as “embarrassing”.

City could not only offer a competitive wage for the Spaniard, they could help to rehabilitate his career and see him back in international reckoning. Veiga would have a point to prove back in European football and may be hungry for the chance to prove some wrong about him.

Gabri Veiga in action for Al-Ahli against Al-Taawoun in September 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Veiga would be more of a Bernardo Silva replacement than an option in Rodri's position. In our opinion, the Spaniard's future is one to watch – but Veiga may not be on the move until the summer, due to Saudi tax laws.

As Jordan Henderson found out when he left Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia have a flat income tax rate of 20 per cent unless players stay in the Gulf State for two years. Veiga moved to the Saudi Pro League in August 2023.

The Galician midfielder is worth €25 million, as per Transfermarkt. City take on Nottingham Forest this Wednesday when Premier League action returns.