Manchester City set to move for €150m 'new Thierry Henry', who confirms his future needs 'resolving': report

Manchester City are on alert after a target compared to Thierry Henry confirmed that his future is yet to be resolved.

Pep Guardiola is believed to want another wide forward in the summer, after reshaping his team to rely on the likes of Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva on the flanks. After moving away from wide-men in the mould of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus last summer, Manchester City brought in two natural No.9s in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

But rumours persist that City could yet sign a new attacker for the flanks, as Guardiola evolves his team further. Rafael Leao has been mentioned (opens in new tab) on a number of occasions.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan has been linked with Manchester City (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Now, Leao – who starred for AC Milan in midweek against Napoli with a stunning assist for Olivier Giroud – has confirmed that although he wants to remain at the San Siro, his future is yet to be set in stone.

"I want to stay here at Milan, yes – but there are some things to resolve," he told Sky Sport Italia (opens in new tab). "I’m still under contract for one more year, we’re in talks.

"What matters most now is that we're in the semi-finals, it's a great season and I want to continue helping the team."

With a release clause of €150 million looking less secure as his contract expiry of 2024 looms, the superstar attacker could be a big target for the likes of City, Arsenal and Manchester United this summer, as the Rossoneri look to tie him down for longer.

Leao is in demand this summer (Image credit: Getty)

A left-winger capable of playing centrally the Portuguese has been compared to Thierry Henry (opens in new tab) for his build and dribbling style in the past.

Leao is valued at €80m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

With Erling Haaland equalling the record of 32 goals in a 38-game season, Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City are monitoring the striker's fitness "24 hours a day".

Ilkay Gundogan is rumoured to be a major target for Barcelona this summer, while Guardiola has explained why major City stars are being subbed early. One Burnley star has told FFT that Vincent Kompany could manage the Citizens one day.

Meanwhile, one supercomputer has predicted the Premier League title run-in going down to the wire, while another has predicted them to win the Champions League.