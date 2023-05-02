Manchester City to let Bernardo Silva leave this summer: report

Manchester City are ready to let Bernardo Silva leave the club this summer, with plenty of European sides circling to sign him.

The Portuguese playmaker joined from Monaco in 2017 and could complete 200 league appearances for the Citizens by the end of the season. In that time, Silva has won the Premier League every season but one, playing both in midfield and on the right wing for Pep Guardiola.

But rumours have been swirling for a while now that the 28-year-old might be available for the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Last summer, Pep Guardiola addressed it directly.

Pep Guardiola has spoken in the past about Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

"What happens will happen," the Manchester City boss said in August last year (opens in new tab). "If he stays, it is perfect. In the end, if he has to leave, it is because football is like this; the player has a desire. I will not be a person to stop someone's desire.

"When you are a player, it is so short; you don't realise and it's nearly over. The player will have to talk to the club and I have never ever been involved in that."

The stance has not changed from City since. With Barça and PSG interested in the midfielder, 90min (opens in new tab) has reported that he could leave for big bucks this summer – and that City won't stand in his way.

Silva could be one of three City midfielders departing, too. Kalvin Phillips has been rumoured to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs after an underwhelming first season at the Etihad Stadium, while the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) have reported that Ilkay Gundogan will not be offered a new contract past June 2023.

Ilkay Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first signing at City (Image credit: Getty)

The Mirror (opens in new tab) claims that the treble-chasing league leaders are in pole position to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, potentially to replace one of those players.

Bernardo Silva is valued at €80 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

