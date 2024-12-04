Manchester City working on blockbuster bargain move for Tottenham star Cristian Romero: report

Manchester City are working on a shock move for Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur.

The champions are at their lowest ebb since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016. With no win in the last seven in all competitions – and a potentially season-defining loss to Liverpool at the weekend – Manchester City could be out of the title race already, with reinforcements expected in January.

And with director Txiki Begiristain replaced by Sporting man Hugo Viana, City could be about to make bold moves off the pitch in order to arrest this slump

Cristian Romero is wanted by Manchester City

Pep Guardiola wants defensive reinforcements (Image credit: Getty Images)

City and Tottenham, generally speaking, don't do very much business with one another.

A move for Harry Kane in 2021 stalled over a fee that couldn't be agreed between the two clubs, meaning that Kyle Walker is the only player to have moved between the Etihad and north London since Guardiola arrived in the Premier League.

Walker moved from Spurs to City early in Guardiola's tenure (Image credit: Alamy)

Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting, however, that the Argentine defender is a shock target for the Sky Blues, with the defender stallng over a new contract.

“Tottenham plan to start negotiations in January to make him the highest-paid player at the club, aiming to secure his stay,” the report states. “However, the chance to regularly compete in the Champions League could sway the decision towards a team like City.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the star, who could replace any number of players in Guardiola's defence.

Walker is now 34 and looked a shadow of himself this season, while John Stones' injury record has been poor of late. There is the possibility, too, that Romero could play in midfield as a No.6 – or a No.5, as it is in Argentina – as he embodies the Javier Mascherano-type qualities needed to succeed there.

Romero could end up being a defensive midfielder for City (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this might seem like an outlandish idea but with Romero stalling on new terms with the Lilywhites, this move might well be more possible than many realise. Spurs may have no chance but to offload the defender at a reduced price over the next year or so, with City one of the most attractive propositions in world football for any star.

Romero is valued at €65 million by Transfermarkt. City take on Nottingham Forest this weekend when Premier League action returns with a round of fixtures on Amazon Prime.