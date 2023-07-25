Manchester City set to make sensational move for Riyad Mahrez replacement: report

Manchester City are currently considering their options for a new right-winger to replace the departing Riyad Mahrez, and might just have settled on the perfect player.

Mahrez is set to join Al-Hilal this summer, after the Saudi Arabian side and Manchester City agreed a £30m move for the Algerian winger. Mahrez scored 78 goals in 236 appearances across his five seasons with City, winning countless trophies along the way.

While Pep Guardiola would have preferred to keep Mahrez and not have to re-enter the transfer market after securing the signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, the Algerian expressed his desire earlier in the window to leave and the Spaniard didn't want to stand in his way.

In order to ensure his City side continue their exceptional form that saw them crowned treble winners last season, Guardiola has recognised a new winger is essential.

Therefore, according to Football Insider, Manchester City have identified Michael Olise from Crystal Palace as the perfect replacement for Mahrez on the right-wing.

While the 21-year-old is currently out injured with a hamstring problem he picked up while playing for France at the U21 Euros, Olise is deemed a long-term investment for Manchester City to focus on.

Olise has impressed in his two seasons at Selhurst Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's more, the report suggests Olise has a release clause of just £35m, which represents incredible value in today's transfer market, especially when considering he still has three years remaining on his contract.

Transfermarkt does value him at the same price, too, highlighting how City would be getting good value for the winger.

In his two campaigns with Crystal Palace, Olise has scored six goals in all competitions and contributed a further 19 assists, primarily cutting in from the right-wing onto his stronger left foot.

Riyad Mahrez is set to depart Manchester City this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

