Manchester City want World Cup winner to replace Kalvin Phillips - who could move to Real Madrid: report

Manchester City could be set to replace Kalvin Phillips with a World Cup winner in January.

It seems inevitable that Phillips will leave Manchester City in January in search of more regular first-team football, with sides such as Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham United all showing varying degrees of interest.

A loan move seems most likely ahead of a permanent summer switch, but a report from Defensa Central, via Fichajes, suggests that Real Madrid are ready to offer €50m for the Englishman.

Phillips seems destined to depart City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phillips' representatives have reportedly offered him to the Spanish giants, though there's no guarantee he'd get more game time in the Spanish capital than he currently gets at Manchester City.

Should Phillips leave in January, then Manchester City will look to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios. According to TNT Sports, the Argentine World Cup winner has attracted attention from Manchester City while playing under Xabi Alonso.

The 25-year-old recently signed an extension that will keep him at Leverkusen until the summer of 2028, though, meaning he won't come cheap. While Transfermarkt values him at €35m, expect Manchester City to have to pay more to acquire his services.

Palacios won the World Cup with Argentina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also reportedly interested in Palacios, too, meaning his price could potentially be hiked up through a bidding war.

Part of the Argentina squad that won World Cup 2022, Palacios appeared as a substitute in the semi-finals, last 16 and group stage match against Mexico. A midfielder comfortably sitting deep and dictating play or surging forwards into attacking areas, Palacios would suit Manchester City's system in whatever role Guardiola chooses.

More Manchester City stories

Rodri recently called for action to be taken to stop European football losing more stars to Saudi Arabia.

Pep Guardiola has discussed his future, teasing Juventus as a potential destination in the future.

Meanwhile, midfielder Bernardo Silva could leave City for a cut-price £50 million due to a special release clause