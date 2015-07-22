Manchester United 3 San Jose Earthquakes 1: Memphis on the scoresheet

Memphis Depay scored his first goal for Manchester United as they recorded a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes at the International Champions Cup.

The Netherlands international, whose signing from PSV was confirmed in June, struck during the first half of United's win at California Memorial Stadium.

Memphis almost opened the scoring - he was unable to get a touch to Juan Mata's strike that went in off the post - but did make it 2-0 moments later.

A Fatai Alashe goal brought the Earthquakes back into the game before Andreas Pereira sealed United's win after the hour-mark.

It made it back-to-back wins for the Premier League giants in United States.

Louis van Gaal started the same XI that helped United beat Club America 1-0 in their opening International Champions Cup match.

Memphis and Morgan Schneiderlin, the new signing who scored against the Mexicans, both went close early.

But the goal would come just after the half-hour mark in Berkeley, California.

Mata received a pass from Ashley Young before taking a step into the area and firing an effort at goal.

Memphis reached to try and poke the ball in, but Mata's effort went in off the post to give United the lead.

Signed from PSV in the off-season, Memphis would only have to wait another four minutes for his first goal in United colours.

An awful pass from Jean-Baptiste Pierazzi missed its target and Memphis ran onto it before neatly placing an effort past David Bingham.

The Earthquakes pulled a goal back through Alashe in the 42nd minute.

Shea Salinas tricked his way past his marker down the right before getting into the area and cutting back for Alashe to score.

Van Gaal made 10 changes at half-time as only goalkeeper Sam Johnstone remained - the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ander Herrera, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones entering the fray.

Pereira was also introduced and he made it 3-1 in the 61st minute, the Brazilian's run going untracked before he headed a Jesse Lingard cross into the bottom corner.

Former Liverpool youth product Marc Pelosi fired a long-range effort over the bar for the Earthquakes in the 70th minute, but United saw out a comfortable win.