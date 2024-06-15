Manchester United midfield legend on club chaos 'It’s total madness'

By
published

Erik ten Hag looks set to remain in charge of Manchester United next season, but Paul Ince has blasted the running of the club

Erik ten Hag celebrates with the FA Cup trophy after Manchester United's win over Manchester City at Wembley in May 2024.
Erik ten Hag with the FA Cup, his second major trophy in two seasons at the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s delayed decision to keep Erik ten Hag on as manager is a sign of “total madness” behind the scenes, says Paul Ince, who also blasted their transfer strategy as “diabolical”. 

Reports this week told how Ten Hag will remain in his role following a post-season review by the club hierarchy. 

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 