Manchester United agree personal terms with Jarrad Branthwaite: report

Manchester United have a big summer ahead in the transfer market as they look to bolster an underperforming squad.

Erik ten Hag’s side may have ended the 2023/24 campaign with a flourish by winning the FA Cup, but they were underwhelming in the Premier League.

United finished eighth, eight points outside the Champions League spots, but an overhaul of the club hierarchy under INEOS could lead to a busy summer.

One of the first boxes to be ticked off the transfer checklist is to bolster the defence.

Branthwaite agrees terms

And according to a report in The Telegraph, United have already agreed personal terms with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

The sticking point could be over the transfer fee, as the Toffees want £70 million for the centre-back, which exceeds United’s valuation of him who, according to The Athletic, have made an initial offer of just £35 million.

The Red Devils are also looking at Leny Yoro of Lille, but consider Branthwaite – who was called up to Gareth Southgate’s preliminary England squad for Euro 2024 but failed to make the final cut – as their number one target.

Everton want £70m for Branthwaite (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raphael Varane’s exit has left the Old Trafford club in need of defensive reinforcements, but 18-year-old Yoro is also wanted by Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG.

Other names on the shortlist are said to be Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

At the other end of the pitch, Bologna striker and Serie A Young Player of the Year Joshua Zirkzee is of interest to United.

But the Dutchman, who bagged 11 goals as the Rossoblu qualified for the Champions League, is also being tracked by AC Milan, Juventus and Arsenal.

Zirkzee has a €40m (£33.8m) release clause, but Bayern Munich could complicate matters as they have a buyback clause available from when they sold the striker two years ago.

