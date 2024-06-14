Manchester United agree personal terms with Jarrad Branthwaite: report

By
published

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new centre-back and striker, and have their sights set on some young targets

Jarrad Branthwaite
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have a big summer ahead in the transfer market as they look to bolster an underperforming squad. 

Erik ten Hag’s side may have ended the 2023/24 campaign with a flourish by winning the FA Cup, but they were underwhelming in the Premier League.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 