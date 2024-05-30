Manchester United and Brighton snubbed as manager seals new contract

Kieran McKenna has moved to snub interest from the likes of Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea by signing a new contract with Ipswich Town.

This means McKenna will now lead the Tractor Boys in the Premier League after leading the club to back-to-back promotions over the past two seasons.

In taking Ipswich from League One to the top flight, McKenna became one of English football's most sought-after young coaches this summer and was linked with a host of Premier League sides.

Kieran McKenna has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most high-profile of these links was with Manchester United, amid ongoing speculation that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to call time on Erik ten Hag's position, despite the Dutchman winning the FA Cup last weekend.

Brighton are also admirers of the 38-year-old and had been confident of securing McKenna as their replacement for Roberto De Zerbi, while Chelsea had shortlisted the Ipswich boss after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino. The Stamford Bridge side now look set to hire Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca.

But McKenna will now continue his tenure at Ipswich and lead their first Premier League campaign since 2001/02 after putting pen to paper on a new four-year deal that is set to make him one of the top flight's highest-paid managers.

“I am extremely proud to have signed a new contract with the Club," McKenna told the Ipswich Town website.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna celebrating promotion (Image credit: Alamy)

“We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons and I’m excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic Club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years.

“Preparation and planning for the challenge ahead has been ongoing since we won promotion at the beginning of May, with plenty of work still to do before the start of the new season at what is such an exciting time for everyone at the Club.

“I am so happy to have committed my future to taking the next step with Ipswich Town and am really excited for what's ahead as we continue this journey together.”

McKenna joined Town in December 2021 following five years at Manchester United where he served as the club's under-18s manager before being promoted to the first-team coaching staff.

McKenna led the Tractor Boys out of League One in his first full season at Portman Road before leading his side to a second-place Championship finish and earning a back-to-back promotion.

