Manchester United and Brighton snubbed as manager seals new contract

One of the most in-demand managers is going nowhere this summer after putting pen to paper on a new contract

Kieran McKenna has moved to snub interest from the likes of Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea by signing a new contract with Ipswich Town. 

This means McKenna will now lead the Tractor Boys in the Premier League after leading the club to back-to-back promotions over the past two seasons. 

