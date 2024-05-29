Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to hold talks with club over his future: report

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is preparing to hold talks over his future at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old is set to play a huge part for England at Euro 2024 this summer having been selected in manager Gareth Southgate's provisional squad.

Maguire was linked with a move to West Ham United in 2023 but his transfer fell through after he vowed to stay and fight for his place under Erik ten Hag.

WATCH | Why Does Gareth Southgate Pick Harry Maguire For England?

According to a report from The Sun, the former Leicester City defender is said to hold talks with Manchester United's club officials later this summer.

Maguire has just one year left on his deal at the Theatre of Dreams but hopes to extend his stay after making 31 appearances in total this term.

He scored four goals from the club, including the winner against FC Copenhagen back in October during a 1-0 UEFA Champions League victory.

The Three Lions international has often stated how much pressure is on you as a Manchester United player and he has shown superb resilience after being stripped of the captaincy last summer.

Harry Maguire in action for Manchester United against FC Copenhagen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In what has been a challenging season for Ten Hag's side, the defender has spoken candidly about his off-field issues after heavy media scrutiny.

Forced to fight for his place in the squad after the arrival of both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Maguire spoke candidly on what it took to find that extra fire within himself.

“In football, you don’t go through a 15-year career without being sat on the bench at all," he told ManUtd.com.

"Last season probably was the first time in my career where I’ve had to do that. “I said to myself I’d remain patient, I’d do everything I can off the field when I’m not playing to help the lads, because I play for this club for it to be successful, whether I’m playing or not.

“Every day I came to training, tried to drive the standards, drive the training, to make sure we were working at an intensity that enabled us to get three points.

"By doing that, I enabled myself to stay fit, stay ready, stay in a good, positive mindset and be ready to take my chance when it came.”

