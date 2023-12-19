Manchester United want all-round 'midfield gem' to replace failed summer signings: report

Manchester United are looking to rectify their mistakes in the summer transfer market by signing a new midfielder in January.

Both Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount arrived in the summer, the former on loan while the latter cost £60m. Neither has impressed with Manchester United, though, leaving Erik ten Hag to call upon other squad members throughout the course of the campaign.

Casemiro has also been out injured with Christian Eriksen, leaving Manchester United short of midfield options. That could all change in January, though, with their latest target a promising all-rounder.

Mount has struggled so far at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Todofichajes, Manchester United are interested in signing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra in the upcoming January transfer window, who is reportedly available for £35m.

After making his first team debut in 2022, Guerra has now cemented himself in the Valencia side, becoming an important member of the young La Liga team. With 18 appearances in all competitions so far this term, the Spaniard has scored three times and made one assist.

Described as a "midfield gem", Guerra is an all-rounder in the centre of the pitch. Utilised as both a defensive midfielder and box-to-box playmaker, the 20-year-old could slot seamlessly into the Manchester United midfield.

Guerra has starred for Valencia this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes seemingly the preferred midfield three for Erik ten Hag, there's potential that Guerra would walk straight into the first team at Old Trafford. His athleticism and technical ability are both well-suited to the Premier League.

Everton are also reportedly interested in Guerra, though, meaning Manchester United face competition for his signature. Financial issues with the Toffees could rule them out of the running, however.

Guerra's contract with Valencia expires in June 2027, and he reportedly has an £87m release clause.

