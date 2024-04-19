Manchester United make major decision on futures of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho: report

Manchester United have decided on the fates of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood ahead of next season.

The Red Devils are planning for a huge summer of overhaul, following Sir Jim Ratcliffe buying a minority stake in the club. Manchester United have sailed close to the wind in regards to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules so will have to make decisions on a number of big stars.

With Greenwood and Sancho out on loan in Europe – and potentially worth a lot of money in sales – the former England stars could help to recoup some money ahead of incomings.

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a big summer planned (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Despite the potential to shift Greenwood and Sancho, however, HITC are reporting that both stars are set for further loan moves.

Sancho fell out with Erik ten Hag at the start of the season, while Greenwood has not played for the 20-time English champions since he was suspended by the club in January 2022, following an arrest by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault. Ratcliffe has since suggested that Greenwood could be reintegrated by the club, while Sancho's future could hinge on that of Ten Hag.

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes sense from a business sense to keep these two players out on loan, regardless of whether United plan on bringing either or both of them into the fold in the future.

Jadon Sancho has impressed back at Dortmund (Image credit: Getty Images)

With United currently in flux and looking to integrate several new stars over the summer, now might not be the best time to look to rehabilitate two players who have thrived on the continent. Both Sancho and Greenwood could see their values continue to rise over the next 12 months, and may benefit from stability out on loan rather than rushing them back to the Premier League.

Sancho is valued at €25 million by Transfermarket, with Greenwood valued at €15m.

