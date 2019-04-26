Manchester United are interested in Edinson Cavani this summer – report

The scene is set for a summer of change at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to freshen up his squad.

According to L’Equipe, Cavani is an attacking option for the Red Devils, as PSG could be willing to cash in on the Uruguayan before his deal runs out next summer.

The French outlet believes that United and Atletico Madrid have been monitoring the 32-year-old for two years and that neither club has lost contract with his representatives.

Cavani’s unsettled relationship with coach Thomas Tuchel could also push the former Napoli striker towards the exit, and he may be resigned to a place on the bench.

The striker has scored 17 goals in 17 league games this season, helping PSG clinch another Ligue 1 title.

China and the Middle East have also been touted as possible destinations.

