Manchester United lining up surprise approach for Premier League defender: report

Manchester United wish to speak to Bournemouth about the availability of one of their defenders.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new left-back after the injury-hit campaigns endured by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The pair played just 15 games in total with Diogo Dalot, Sofyan Amrabat and Antony all operating as cover across the season.

Erik ten Hag wishes to avoid that problem and has requested that a left-back become one of Manchester United's priorities this summer, with plenty of options already being discussed internally by the club.

Bournemouth youngster Milos Kerkez is said to be one of the options the Red Devils are widely considering, with his talents thought to be impressing INEOS bosses, according to GiveMeSport. Kerkez played 33 times for the Cherries in 2023/24 and has already been capped 19 times for Hungary.

He joined the club back in 2023 from Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar and has since gone from strength to strength, establishing himself as one of the first names on Andoni Iraola's teamsheet. Kerkez was born in Vrbas, Serbia and developed his talents whilst with AC Milan's academy.

“He has been playing a lot of minutes, for someone of his age, because he is really young," Iraola said of the 20-year-old last season amid speculation over his future at the Vitality Stadium.

“He has had just one injury, which was quite a big injury, but he has recovered and is playing the minutes. It is part of his evolution as a player. He is very young. He has come to the Premier League at an age that normally you don’t have a chance. I think he is doing well. He is now starting more games, without Lloyd, but he has to continue his learning process because he is still very young.”

Transfermarkt values the young Hungarian at £ 20 million and we feel he would be a tidy addition for Ten Hag's side, fitting the new style of player they wish to bring to the club amid their recent ownership takeover by INEOS.

