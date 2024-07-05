Manchester United get go ahead for Matthijs De Ligt deal, with demands laid out: report
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich defender Mathijs de Ligt
Manchester United transfer target Mathijs de Ligt is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in order to move to Old Trafford this summer.
The Bayern Munich defender, who worked with United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, is eager to be reunited with his former boss after unsuccessful spells in Turin - with Juventus - and in Munich.
De Ligt played just 30 times for Bayern in 2023/24, with a lot of those appearances coming off the bench.
According to Fussball News, the Netherlands international, who is currently representing his nation at Euro 2024, is willing to forego some of his current salary in order to move to Manchester and reignite his career.
The Reds are in the market for a centre-back and have been heavily linked with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.
Former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane departed Old Trafford this summer upon the expiry of his contract and other defenders such as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are yet to receive assurances over their respective futures.
De Ligt reportedly earns around 15 million euros a year in Munich and, with United's new direction under minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, they want to keep the gross salary below one million euros per month.
Manager Erik ten Hag, whose new two-year contract was announced on Thursday, is said to be pushing for the transfer of 24-year-old De Ligt, after already bringing familiar faces with him to England.
United keeper Andre Onana, defender Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony all played under the Dutchman in Amsterdam while midfielder Sofyan Amrabat spent the second half of 2023/24 on loan at Old Trafford, having worked with Ten Hag at FC Utrecht.
Bayern are reportedly wiling to sell De Ligt, but have set their asking price at 50 million euros. United want the defender for around 40 million euros.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.