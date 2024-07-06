Manchester United make €70m bid for 'generational talent' to partner Kobbie Mainoo: report

By
published

Manchester United are looking to make a transformational midfield signing to sit alongside Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, with Joao Neves inset
(Image credit: Future)

Manchester United have made a €70 million bid for a superstar midfielder to sit alongside Kobbie Mainoo in the centre of the park.

Mainoo was a revelation for the Red Devils last season, emerging as a spark in a poor season and earning a call-up to Euro 2024 with England. With Casemiro expected to leave this summer, Manchester United's incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth is said to be in the market for a new defensive midfielder to sit alongside their homegrown teenager. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 