Manchester United BLOCKED from hiring Ruben Amorim - and could have to wait a MONTH: report

Manchester United could have to wait 30 days to appoint Ruben Amorim, leaving Ruud van Nistelrooy in charge of the club on an interim basis.

The Red Devils parted company with Erik ten Hag on Monday, following the 2-1 defeat on Sunday to fellow strugglers, West Ham United. Van Nistelrooy assumed control of the club temporarily, with Amorim links surfacing soon after the dismissal at Old Trafford.

But now Manchester United could have to wait for Amorim – who was Ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now earlier this year – with complications in the move.

Manchester United are facing obstacles in hiring Ruben Amorim

Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe will have to pay at least €10 million to release Amorim from Sporting (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Amorim has already provisionally agreed to become United manager. According to widespread reports, there is a willingness for the 20-time English champions to pay the €10 million release clause for the Portuguese manager, too.

But according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Sporting president Frederico Varandas is demanding another €5m to release Amorim's backroom team.

Frederico Varandas is playing hardball with United (Image credit: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

United already upgraded their coaching side over the summer, bringing in Van Nistelrooy along with Rene Hake, to supplement Ten Hag, who agreed to another year at the club. But the hold-up with Sporting over the added payment is a worry for fans who expected a swift appointment of Amorim.

As it is, the 39-year-old has returned to training in Lisbon, as per CNN Portugal – and he may be in charge of the club another month.

Sporting can keep Amorim for 30 days even after his release fee has been activated, as per A Bola. United are, of course, negotiating to bypass this clause – but that will likely cost more money.

FourFourTwo understands that the feeling around United is that Amorim's move is just a matter of time. This is a hitch but one that could well be sorted in the coming days.

Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already expressed his willingness to sack Ten Hag and trigger a release clause for Amorim at some expense. The hard part appears to be done, with just formalities and sticking points to be negotiated, we expect – though nothing's been confirmed and as ever, even deals that drag on until the 11th hour can fall apart.

Manchester United take on Chelsea this weekend when Premier League action returns.