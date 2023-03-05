Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lost no sleep after major Cristiano Ronaldo call against Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for United's first meeting of the season with their fiercest rivals - and it was the beginning of the end for the Portuguese at Old Trafford
There has been one major change to Manchester United’s squad since the last time they faced rivals Liverpool – Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer in the frame at Old Trafford.
The Portuguese superstar’s contract was terminated in December (opens in new tab) in the wake of an explosive television interview where he said he felt “betrayed” by the club (opens in new tab) and didn’t respect boss Erik ten Hag.
Ronaldo was left unhappy after being marginalised by the Dutchman, whose first major call was leaving the striker on the bench against Liverpool in United’s third league game of the season.
The move paid off, as the Red Devils bounced back from a 4-0 drubbing against Brentford to beat the Reds 2-1 at Old Trafford, and Ronaldo started just four more Premier League games before ending his deal early and heading to Saudi Arabia.
Since that tumultuous start to his reign, Ten Hag has overseen a dramatic improvement, leading United to the League Cup trophy – their first major honour in six years – last weekend.
They also knocked out Barcelona to reach the Europa League last 16, moved up to third in the league standings and have an FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham to come later this month.
And ahead of the return clash with Liverpool on Sunday, Ten Hag insisted he has no regrets about the decisions he made with Ronaldo.
"I have to see and face the consequences of it, the impact of the decisions not only in the short-term but also for the longer-term,” Ten Hag said.
“Of course, you don’t always have a lot of time, in that period I remember we had 10 days so I could consider which choice would be the best.
"You always have to think strategic, what is the consequence longer-term. I am aware of it but that is my job and that is the responsibility I have to take.
"I had reasons. They were obvious. And I knew also the consequence and also if it was a negative outcome from that game. That is always possible in football.
"But I am not worrying. I sleep well also in those nights. I have to take the decisions in respect in advance of the club and the team. That is my job and that is the responsibility I have to take and I have to stand for those decisions."
United head to Anfield in third place, 10 points above Jurgen Klopp’s men in sixth but 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
