Manchester United and Chelsea set for transfer battle over Nigerian wonderkid: report

While Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, there's also another striker from the same country who has caught their attention, and he could cost a fraction of the price.

Gift Orban, currently playing for Belgian side Gent, has attracted the attention of Manchester United, Chelsea and other Premier League sides such as Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham with his impressive displays in the second half of the season.

Still only 20, Orban has scored 19 times in 19 games so far this season in the Belgian Pro League and Europa Conference League, and, according to the Evening Standard, Manchester United and Chelsea are among the frontrunners coveting his signature.

The Nigerian striker only joined Gent in January, though, signing a contract that would keep him at the club until 2027. The report also states he is willing to continue his development at the Belgian side, before making the move to a bigger team.

Gent paid just €3.3 million for Orban less than six months ago, meaning Premier League sides could test their resolve with an inflated transfer fee. Transfermarkt currently values him at €9 million, though his price is likely much higher considering the years he has left on his current deal.

Orban already has experience of playing against Premier League opposition, though, starting both legs of Gent's Europa Conference League quarter-final fixture with West Ham United.

While he failed to score or assist, Orban still caused the Hammers problems, offering a glimpse at his quality if he makes the move to England.

Lightning quick, Orban's movement helps him evade defenders and take advantage of one-on-one situations. While not the most physical, his finishing is clinical and more than makes up for his lack of presence up top.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both in the market for a striker, and Orban could prove the perfect candidate.