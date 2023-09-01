Manchester United closing in on deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat
The Moroccan is set to join the Red Devils, who have already announced the loan signing of left-back Sergio Reguilon
Manchester United are closing in on the loan signing of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to a number of reports.
The Morocco midfielder has been linked with United all summer and is expected to complete a move to Old Trafford on deadline day.
Sofyan, who is 27, is the younger brother of former Watford winder Nordin Amrabat.
He has attracted the attention of Europe's elite clubs following a successful spell at Fiorentina since 2020 and with his strong showings with Morocco at the World Cup last year.
The defensive midfielder will move to Old Trafford initially on loan, ESPN have reported, with the deal expected to include an obligation for United to make the transfer permanent next summer.
Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that a deal is imminent. "Agreement in place," he wrote on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, United completed a loan move for Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon, who joins as cover with Luka Shaw and Tyrell Malacia currently out injured.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United transfer news is coming thick and fast ahead of deadline day.
Erik ten Hag looks set to have a new back-up goalkeeper, with Dean Henderson on his way out of Old Trafford. The Man United boss is also keen to bring in two more players before the end of the window, with a deal for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said to be close.
Meanwhile, United could make a surprise move for Chelsea flop Marc Cucurella – who only joined the Blues last summer.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
