Manchester United closing in on deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are closing in on the loan signing of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to a number of reports.

The Morocco midfielder has been linked with United all summer and is expected to complete a move to Old Trafford on deadline day.

Sofyan, who is 27, is the younger brother of former Watford winder Nordin Amrabat.

He has attracted the attention of Europe's elite clubs following a successful spell at Fiorentina since 2020 and with his strong showings with Morocco at the World Cup last year.

The defensive midfielder will move to Old Trafford initially on loan, ESPN have reported, with the deal expected to include an obligation for United to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that a deal is imminent. "Agreement in place," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, United completed a loan move for Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon, who joins as cover with Luka Shaw and Tyrell Malacia currently out injured.

