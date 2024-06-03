Manchester United could receive €100m in just ONE transfer sale: report

It's set to be a busy summer for Manchester United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team are gearing up for their first transfer window in charge of the club's football operations following the billionaire's minority investment earlier this year.

A decision over the future of manager Erik ten Hag is the first big order of business before attention will turn to the transfer window, with a host of incomings and outgoings expected.

Raising funds by selling on unwanted or ageing players will be vital if the club are to land some of their key transfer targets, so a report of a huge money bid for one of their under-fire 30-somethings is likely to be welcomed at Old Trafford.

Casemiro reacts after his red card in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in February 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are 'ready' to make an offer of around €90-100million for midfielder Casemiro.

The 32-year-old was a lightning rod for criticism during the Red Devils' limp to the finish line in the Premier League but still has two years left on his current deal with the club.

The report adds that initial talks between the Saudi club and Casemiro's representatives have taken place and should the Brazilian find himself heading to Riyadh, he would find himself reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo, who he played alongside at Real Madrid for six years.

There is also said to be interest from Al-Nassr's rivals Al Ahli, but it should any Saudi bid approach the levels mentioned in this report, it is hard to imagine Manchester United turning it down.

A cash injection of that size would give Ratcliffe and company significant room to maneuver within Profit and Sustainability rule limits, while also getting a big salary off the books.

The club have been linked with the likes of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha in recent weeks.

