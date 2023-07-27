Manchester United have agreed Rasmund Hojlund deal – and are working on two more signings: report

Manchester United have agreed a move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund – and are ploughing ahead with two more deals to improve the squad.

The Red Devils have been busy in the transfer market, opening with a £55 million move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount before bringing in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for another £50m.

But despite spending over £100m already, manager Erik ten Hag isn't finished yet with big moves set for another trio of stars.

(Image credit: Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed that despite a late hijack attempt from Paris Saint-Germain, the move for Danish forward Hojlund is agreed, with a move to be completed in the coming days.

Fellow Serie A star Sofyan Amrabat is just "one step away" too, with Sport Italia reporting that Manchester United have caved to Fiorentina's demands and will pay £30m for the Morrocan.

Business won't be stopping there for United, either. The Manchester Evening News previously reported that two goalkeepers would be moving to Old Trafford following David De Gea's departure, with Onana filling the No.1 spot.

Dean Henderson is expected to leave, following a loan spell at Nottingham Forest last term, though Zion Suzuki rejected the club as per The Mail.

Manchester United target Zion Suzuki rejected a move to focus on becoming his country's No.1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

United have also been said to be interested in bringing another defender to the squad, though that may well be dependent on outgoings, with Harry Maguire yet to find a new club.

Ten Hag's side lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in a preseason friendly yesterday.

Manchester United transfer news is starting to come thick and fast.

The Red Devils haven't given up hope of signing Victor Osimhen, despite the striker looking set to stay at Napoli. Meanwhile, Ten Hag and co could face competition from Arsenal in the race for Monaco and France defender Axel Disasi.

As for potential outgoings, Nottingham Forest have been linked with a double swoop for two of United's top young talents.