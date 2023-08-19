Manchester United cult hero Henning Berg tells FFT the moment in his career that his kids tease him over

Former Manchester United defender Henning Berg has admitted his kids used to tease him by replaying one moment in particular.

Real Madrid star Fernando Redondo’s incredible nutmeg on Berg at Old Trafford has become one of the most iconic assists of all time, with Redondo performing it when the Reds faced Real Madrid in a Champions League tie in 2000.

The piece of skill from Redondo has been replayed many times in the subsequent years as one of the best pits of individual play as the Spaniard flicked the ball through the Norwegian’s leg close to the touchline to get into the penalty box for the visitors on the night.

Speaking about his career to FourFourTwo, Berg said: “My kids used to love showing it to me: 'Hey Daddy, come and watch this on YouTube, it’s a really funny moment!'

“So, I’ve seen it a few times. It was good skill from Redondo, to be fair to him. When you’re a defender, sometimes things like this happen. It’s never great to lose and go out. I was happier with the first game in Madrid – I played and we drew 0-0, but nobody mentions that game!”

After arriving in England in the winter of 1993 after being scouted by then Blackburn Rovers manager Kenny Dalglish, Berg went on to have a successful decade-long spell in the English top flight, winning three Premier League titles with Rovers first in 1995 and then two under Sir Alex Ferguson in Manchester.

When the legendary United boss parted with £5m to sign Berg, it made him the most expensive defender for a British club at the time in 1997, and Berg played regularly for United across his three years and was part of the treble-winning squad of 1999, before he returned to Blackburn Rovers for another three seasons before retiring at Rangers.

