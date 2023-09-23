Manchester United ease crisis by beating Burnley after Jonny Evans VAR controversy

Manchester United eased their recent crisis with a first away win of the Premier League season on Saturday night as they beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Erik ten Hag's side secured all three points thanks to a superb strike from Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese latched onto a long pass from Jonny Evans and fired a volley past Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the 45th minute.

Earlier, Evans was denied a first Manchester United goal in over nine years after a VAR review adjudged that striker Rasmus Hojlund was in an offside position and interfering with play.

Hojlund was in Trafford's way and his position prevented the goalkeeper from making a save.

But that upset United fans as their local rivals Manchester City scored in similar circumstances against Fulham in September and on that occasion, Nathan Ake's strike was allowed to stand.

In any case, Bruno's brilliant volley sealed all three points for United following a goalless second half and Ten Hag's side move provisionally up to eighth place with six games played.

United have now won three and lost three in the Premier League this season, with defeats away to Tottenham and Arsenal and at home to Brighton.

Their three victories – at home to Wolves and Nottingham Forest and away to Burnley – have all been secured by a one-goal margin.

