'I broke the cardinal rule of commentary by saying "And Solskjaer has won it" - if Manchester United hadn't won, there would have been an effigy hanging of me in the Arndale Centre!': Clive Tyldesley relives his most famous moment

By
published

The former ITV commentator relives Manchester United's famous night in Barcelona when Sir Alex Ferguson's side became European champions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Bayern Munich
Yorke races to celebrate with match-winner Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Clive Tyldesley will forever be associated with Manchester United's dramatic 1999 Champions League Final triumph over Bayern Munich – but the commentator admits he wasn't really supposed to say his most famous line.

The 1998/99 campaign was Tyldesley's first as the lead commentator at ITV, following Brian Moore's retirement, and the season culminated at Barcelona's Camp Nou, with Manchester United's first appearance in the final of the rebranded Champions League.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.