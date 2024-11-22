Manchester United have made offer for Barcelona defender: report

Ruben Amorim takes over at Old Trafford after the international break

Manchester United embark on yet another era this weekend as they head to Portman Road to face Ipswich in Ruben Amorim's first game as manager.

The club will be hoping for a rapid change in fortunes under the exciting Portuguese coach, currently sat 13th in the Premier League table as European qualification looks further away than ever.

Excitement surrounds Amorim's debut, particularly towards his tactical direction having earned plenty of plaudits for his unstoppable 3-4-3 system which got the better of Manchester City earlier this season in the Champions League.

Manchester United eyeing Barcelona defender

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick could soon face competition to keep hold of a prized asset (Image credit: Getty Images)

Such a system will put plenty of expectation on the shoulders of United's centre-backs, who have frequently come under fire over the past few seasons as the club's performances suffered a steep decline.

The arrivals of Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro have added fantastic depth and quality to Amorim's immediate options, although the uncertain futures of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans would suggest that the Red Devils hierarchy will be looking to dip back into the market over the next few months.

Jules Kounde could soon be on the move with Manchester United circling (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, relaying info from Spain, The Red Devils are eyeing a move for Barcelona and France star Jules Kounde who could be available for a smaller fee than initially thought.

The report claims that a move over the summer was immediately rejected by the Catalan club with United set to 'drastically improve' their offer to around €68 million, with Amorim reportedly desperate to add Kounde as a right-wing-back option next season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, it is believed that this offer has also been rejected, with Barcelona reportedly adamant they will not lose a player they deem imperative to their future success.

The Frenchman is comfortable both on the right and in the centre of defence, making him an ideal option for Amorim's incoming tactical set up, while his electric pace makes him a fantastic defender of large spaces, a crucial skill required from the outer centre-backs in the new back three.

The World Cup runner-up reportedly has an eye-watering €1 billion release clause - a clear indication of just how highly Barcelona value the 26-year-old.

United will be hoping to rely on their own exciting French defender this weekend as Leny Yoro, who ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, looks set to make his competitive debut four months after first signing for the club from Lille.