Manchester United have their own Bellingham, former striker claims
Manchester United have enjoyed a hot streak of young talent emerging under Erik ten Hag
Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo can become the club's own Jude Bellingham, according to former striker Louis Saha.
The 18-year-old has been a revelation at Old Trafford this season in an otherwise turbulent season for Erik ten Hag's side.
Since making his first league appearance against Everton in November, Mainoo has failed to start just two matches for the Red Devils in the Premier League.
Manchester United's homegrown hero
In an era of high-spending it's refreshing to see a genuine talent emerge onto the Old Trafford turf and stake his claim as a key player.
Mainoo's composure and ability to progress the ball by either dribbling or pinpoint passing have naturally drawn comparisons to his compatriot and international teammate Jude Bellingham.
United were famously turned down by Bellingham prior to his move to Borussia Dortmund and have since been heavily linked to the midfielder every summer prior to his big-money move to Madrid.
However, former Red Devil Saha believes Mainoo could be the perfect answer to United's transfer haunting fumble.
"Kobbie Mainoo can be Manchester United's Jude Bellingham," Saha told Paddy Power.
"He's got the skills, the composure. He's one of those players who has grown quicker than normal and he's showing real maturity at 18, especially considering he's playing in an unstable squad."
He added: "Having a player like Mainoo who can surprise the opposition with his calmness and out of nowhere, he’s able to produce some magic, so he has no ceiling."
