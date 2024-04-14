Manchester United have their own Bellingham, former striker claims

By James Ridge
published

Manchester United have enjoyed a hot streak of young talent emerging under Erik ten Hag

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on February 24, 2024 in Manchester, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo can become the club's own Jude Bellingham, according to former striker Louis Saha.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation at Old Trafford this season in an otherwise turbulent season for Erik ten Hag's side.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1