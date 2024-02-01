Manchester United were close to deal for Victor Osimhen – but were rejected and may now struggle to complete transfer in the summer

Victor Osimhen is a man in demand ahead of the summer transfer window

Manchester United missed the chance to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to a transfer expert.

Osimhen is one of the most in-demand strikers in world football, with several European giants keen to sign him this summer.

The Nigeria international has scored 67 goals in 119 appearances for Napoli since his move to Italy in 2020.

Osimhen helped the Partenopei win the Serie A title last term, but he is likely to depart the club in the next transfer window.

And while United would no doubt be interested, they are in danger of missing out on the striker for a second time.

Speaking on January 26, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs told FourFourTwo: "Manchester United may be priced out of a move for somebody like Victor Osimhen, and therefore have to turn their attention to other targets, even though theoretically, that's the one that maybe [Erik] Ten Hag would like as well.

"There’s history there, too: before Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille, Manchester United felt they were getting quite close to a deal.

"But Osimhen spoke to Odion Ighalo, who was at the football club at the time, and felt after that conversation that he wouldn't get enough development.

"So he went to Napoli. And that proved the right decision."

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled for goals in the Premier League this season, while Marcus Rashford is enduring a difficult campaign.

It has already been confirmed that Anthony Martial will seek pastures new in the summer, so United are likely to be in the market for at least one more forward.

In the meantime Ten Hag's team will return to Premier League action against Wolves on Thursday.

United will move within eight points of the top four with a win at Molineux.

