Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement as contract talks stall – report
Jan Oblak is Manchester United's first choice to replace David de Gea, should the Spaniard leave.
According to the Metro, Manchester United are making preparations for a David De Gea exit in case he rejects a new deal at Old Trafford.
It's reported that the Spaniard wants to get much nearer Alexis Sanchez's £400,000-per-week salary, but United are not willing to give in to such demands as they try to avoid a domino effect of other players following suit.
There is believed to be a growing acceptance that De Gea could well leave this summer or the next, and United have had to begin looking at replacements for their four-time player of the year winner.
Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak is reportedly their No.1 target.
However, the Slovenian has only recently signed a bumper new contract that could keep him in Madrid until 2023, which will make his signature more difficult to obtain afer the Rojiblancos inserted a new, higher release clause.
But with 116 clean sheets in 202 matches, Oblak boasts one of the best goalkeeping records in world football.
