Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Leeds United duo - report

Manchester United have struggled so far this season, finding themselves in seventh place and nine points off the top four.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has the backing of the United board, but he'll need to recruit wisely in the January transfer window.

Whilst Solskjaer talked about adding experience to the ranks to help his younger players, the club are understood to be keeping tabs on promising players.

Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips, 23, and Ben White, 22, are being tracked by the Reds, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that Manchester United have had scouts watching the pair regularly throughout this season and will continue to do so.

The British pair fit the bill in terms of being the young, homegrown talent United are looking to recruit as part of their new transfer policy.

In the summer, United signed Daniel James from Swansea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, who both meet the aforementioned criterion.

Phillips penned a new five-year deal in September and Leeds reportedly rebuffed offers north of £20m from the Premier League.

However, the report also states there is a release clause inserted in the midfielder's contract that will become active should Leeds fail to gain promotion this season.

White is currently on loan at Leeds and his parent club Brighton are hoping he will return to the fold and push on with them in the Premier League next season.

Manchester United may face competition from rivals Liverpool who are also reported to be interested in the centre back.

The Seagulls are understood to value White at over £20m and it will prove difficult to prize him away.

