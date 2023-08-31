Manchester United learn what they must do to complete Sofyan Amrabat signing: report
Manchester United are still chasing the Moroccan midfielder – but they are fast running out of time to get a deal over the line
Manchester United have been notified of Fiorentina's demands for the sale of Sofyan Amrabat.
The Morocco midfielder has been a top target for Manchester United for some time, but the 13-time Premier League champions are running out of time to strike a deal: the transfer window slams shut this Friday (September 1).
A permanent transfer could prove prohibitive to United due to UEFA’s strict Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations – and the Red Devils have not freed up the funds they would have liked through player sales – but Fiorentina might just have handed them a lifeline.
According to The Telegraph, the Serie A club are open to letting Amrabat join Man United on loan for the 2023/24 season.
However, the report adds, Fiorentina would only agree to such a move if United would obligated to buy the 27-year-old next summer.
But that could prove to be an ideal solution for Erik ten Hag – who wants to bolster his engine room.
Despite winning two of their first three Premier League games of the campaign, Man United have shown a concerningly soft centre and alarming vulnerability to the counter-attack.
VIDEO: Why Sofyan Amrabat Would Solve Man United's BIGGEST Problem
Amrabat – who helped Morocco reach the semi-finals of last year’s World Cup – ought to complement Casemiro perfectly at the base of Ten Hag’s midfield.
The former Utrecht, Feyenoord and Utrecht man joined Fiorentina from Hellas Verona in January 2020 and is currently valued at €30m (£25.7m).
More Manchester United transfer stories
Manchester United transfer news is coming thick and fast ahead of deadline day.
Erik ten Hag looks set to have a new back-up goalkeeper, with Dean Henderson on his way out of Old Trafford.
The Man United boss is also keen to bring in two more players before the end of the window, with a deal for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said to be close.
Meanwhile, United could make a surprise move for Chelsea flop Marc Cucurella – who only joined the Blues last summer.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
