Manchester United learn what they must do to complete Sofyan Amrabat signing: report

Manchester United have been notified of Fiorentina's demands for the sale of Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco midfielder has been a top target for Manchester United for some time, but the 13-time Premier League champions are running out of time to strike a deal: the transfer window slams shut this Friday (September 1).

A permanent transfer could prove prohibitive to United due to UEFA’s strict Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations – and the Red Devils have not freed up the funds they would have liked through player sales – but Fiorentina might just have handed them a lifeline.

According to The Telegraph, the Serie A club are open to letting Amrabat join Man United on loan for the 2023/24 season.

However, the report adds, Fiorentina would only agree to such a move if United would obligated to buy the 27-year-old next summer.

But that could prove to be an ideal solution for Erik ten Hag – who wants to bolster his engine room.

Despite winning two of their first three Premier League games of the campaign, Man United have shown a concerningly soft centre and alarming vulnerability to the counter-attack.

Amrabat – who helped Morocco reach the semi-finals of last year’s World Cup – ought to complement Casemiro perfectly at the base of Ten Hag’s midfield.

The former Utrecht, Feyenoord and Utrecht man joined Fiorentina from Hellas Verona in January 2020 and is currently valued at €30m (£25.7m).

