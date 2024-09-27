Manchester United legend opens the door to sensational return

Erik ten Hag is said to be on the brink of being sacked

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United tenure took another hit on Wednesday after an underwhelming performance resulted in a 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente in the Europa League.

The Red Devils failed to capitalise on Christian Eriksen's first-half opener after a number of good chances slipped by before Sepp Lammers' second-half equaliser ensured the points were shared.

The result comes as the latest dagger in Ten Hag's future after a difficult 18 months at Old Trafford which saw the club slip to eighth place in the Premier League.

Manchester United hero open to return

The Dutchman has, so far at least, failed to replicate the connection with the United fans shared by former manager Ole Gunnar Solslkjaer, who guided the club to three consecutive top-four finishes before losing his job in 2021.

Having turned down a number of roles despite plenty of rumoured interest, Solskjaer remains a free agent following his departure with many suspecting he has kept his options open in case of a return to Old Trafford.

Manchester United partial owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe handed a new deal to Ten Hag over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With reports emerging that the Red Devils' hierarchy is beginning to line up replacements for ten Hag, eyes have quickly diverted back to Solskjaer to make a sensational return.

The Norwegian manager, who initially joined as a caretaker manager before securing the permanent role thanks to an impressive run of form, has a track record of reconnecting the club with the fans having taken over an incredibly divisive situation following Jose Mourinho's departure.

More than just an entertainer, Solskjaer provided results on the pitch despite discontent at the time. A fourth, third and second-placed finish in consecutive seasons showed a remarkable level of consistency before results famously crumbled.

However, according to Norwegian journalist Fredrik A. Filtvedt, the former United striker has confirmed his desire to make another sensational return to Old Trafford.

"I don't like to talk about other manager's jobs, but yes," Solskjaer said, as reported on the journalist's X account.

“Of course, I would!”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is open to a return to United (Image credit: PA Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this move would certainly split opinion if it were to come to fruition. Solslkjaer has proven he can get the best out of a squad of players at Old Trafford while also building a fantastic rapport with the fanbase.

If allowed to work under an elite background staff structure following INEOS' arrival, it isn't out of the realm of possibility for Solskjaer to repeat or even succeed his achievements from his first stint in charge.