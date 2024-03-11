Manchester United line up breakthrough Serie A star as Luke Shaw successor: report

Manchester United will look to solve their persistent problems in the left-back position by signing Miguel Gutierrez from Girona this summer, according to a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Red Devils gaffer Erik ten Hag is said to have grown tired of the recurring injury issues of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and will seek a long-term solution when the next transfer window opens. Malacia hasn't played a game for Manchester United in 10 months, while Shaw has also missed large chunks of the season. Both are expected to remain sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ten Hag has been forced to field Victor Lindelof at left-back in recent weeks and the centre-back has been understandably unconvincing. This has prompted the scouting team to identify a player they hope can be relied upon to play regularly whenever Shaw is out injured next season.

That player is Miguel Gutierrez of Girona. The 22-year-old has played a key role as Girona led the La Liga charts for much of the current season. They're currently second behind his former club Real Madrid.

Intriguingly, the original report further claims Gutierrez has a €8m (£6m) buy-back option in his contract which Los Blancos could exercise next season, although Real are said to be discussing a deal with Bayern Munich for left-back Alphonso Davies.

Gutierrez has weighed in with one goal and four assist and is known for his attacking prowess as well as being a solid defender.

Should the Spaniard join United in a deal estimated to be worth around €40 million this summer, it is likely that Malacia would be moved on. The Dutchman has endured an injury-ravaged spell at Old Trafford, since singing for the club from Feyenoord in 2022. Shaw would likely remain the first-choice left-back whatever the case.

