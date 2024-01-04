Manchester United make Chelsea cast-off a shock transfer target: report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks on during his side's defeat at West Ham in December 2023.

Manchester United are considering a shock move for former Chelsea forward Timo Werner, according to reports.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their attack this month after a poor first half of the season.

Only Burnley and Sheffield United have scored fewer goals than United, who have frequently been lacklustre going forward.

It is an issue the club is looking to address in the winter window, which runs until the end of January.

Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group is now in charge of football operations at Old Trafford following its purchase of a minority stake in United.

And according to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils have made Werner a surprise target.

The Germany international had mixed success at Chelsea, whom he left to rejoin RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022.

Werner has only scored two goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this term, but United still think he could do a job in Manchester.

The 27-year-old must feel he has unfinished business in England after he struggled to live up to expectations at Chelsea.

Werner only managed 10 Premier League goals in two seasons in west London, although he did help Chelsea win the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

He is still only 27 years of age and can play in a variety of attacking roles, either out wide or through the middle.

Werner has had several niggling injuries this season, though, and United may seek assurances over his fitness before they make a move.

He is not the only Germany-based player they are considering: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of Bayern Munich is also said to be on United's radar.

Ten Hag's team return to action against Wigan in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Their next Premier League game is scheduled for January 14, when Tottenham will visit Old Trafford.

