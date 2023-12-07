Manchester United to sign nation's 'brightest prospect': report

Manchester United are looking to build upon the form of their young players with the signing of one nation's "brightest prospect".

This term, Manchester United's most promising players have arguably been Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, with all three stars under the age of 21.

Erik ten Hag certainly isn't afraid to give youth a chance, either, and the Dutchman could look to double down on the inconsistent form of his more experienced squad members by adding another talented youngster to the mix.

Mainoo has impressed in the short time he has played for United this term (Image credit: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

That's because, according to Spanish publication Revelo, Manchester United are wanting to sign Djurgardens midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

Highly-rated and described by the publication as "Sweden's brightest prospect", Bergvall has been impressing some of Europe's elite sides with his performances in the Allsvenskan.

Still only 17-years-old, Bergvall has made 23 appearances in the 2023 Swedish season, including the full 90 minutes in the last five matches. In total, he has two goals and an assist, but his technical ability is what has stood out.

Bergvall is still only 17 years old (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tall and rangy, Bergvall is an elegant dribbler, while his intelligence at such a young age has already been noted. Similar to Kai Havertz, Bergvall likes to pick up dangerous attacking positions, while his height provides an aerial presence, too.

While Manchester United are heavily linked with signing the Swede, Ten Hag's side will have to see off competition from both Barcelona and Inter Milan.

The La Liga team are reportedly already in contact with Bergvall's representatives over a potential January move - which could be the perfect solution for Xavi as young midfielder Gavi is set to miss the rest of the 2023/24 season through injury.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, a former Barcelona defender could potentially be on his way to Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford could also be set to join him, having agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

Almost half a year after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, David de Gea could be close to sealing a move to a new club. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has defended his training methods as the injuries pile up – with Mason Mount the latest player set for a spell on the sidelines.