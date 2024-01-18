Anthony Martial’s agent slams suggestion Manchester United attacker has fallen out with Erik ten Hag

Anthony Martial's representative has felt the need to defend his client amidst rumours of a rift with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag which has left him frozen out of the side.

Martial has been absent from United's starting XI since the 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth on December 9, with the club providing no official explanation for his absence. Speculation arose that Ten Hag had ousted the Frenchman from the first-team as a disciplinary measure - but this has now been refuted.

In fact, Martial is currently following an individual training program rather than facing similar punishment to Jadon Sancho before his move to Borussia Dortmund, Martial is diligently working on his fitness, as well as Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, and Mason Mount.

Jadon Sancho was banished from the United squad (Image credit: Hendrik Deckers/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

With Martial's contract set to expire in June and rumours of a potential January transfer, his agent, Phillipe Lamboley, has clarified the situation. He has stated that Martial is dealing with a hip injury, and has not fallen out with Ten Hag, while the Frenchman has no desire to leave this month.

"What is said about him is completely false," Lamboley told Sky Sports News.

"He was not excluded from the group and he has no problem with the coach. Anthony has been in Manchester for nine seasons and if he was not a great professional then he would not have been at the club for so long.

Erik ten Hag has not fallen out with Martial, contrary to reports (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He is simply going to undergo a small operation on his adductors, which he should have done for a while and which did not allow him to be 100 per cent, so he will do it now."

Martial is United’s second longest-serving player, second only behind Luke Shaw. He joined the club from Monaco in a £36million transfer back in 2015. Since then, he has scored 90 goals in 317 matches across all competitions.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United pressing to sign Andre Onana replacement this month: report

Prospective Manchester United owner ‘failed to provide evidence of funds’ despite numerous requests, says report

Manchester United report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe EXIT revealed, as details emerge of the INEOS billionaire's initial ultimatum