Manchester United report: £80m Brazilian wonderkid deal agreed

Manchester United have agreed a deal for their fourth major signing of the summer.

That's according to reports that claim that the Red Devils are still looking to do business in the dying embers of the transfer window, having recently signed Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro for around £60 million, with more attackers on the wishlist, too.

United started the summer by signing Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia – who has impressed in early appearances – before announcing the capture of Christian Eriksen. Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez was next, as the Red Devils beat Arsenal to his signature.

(Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Now, The Independent (opens in new tab) claims that a deal for fellow Ajax star Antony is all but agreed, with the Brazilian set to fill the right-wing spot for Erik ten Hag's side.

Antony became the Amsterdammers' most expensive-ever signing when he joined from Sao Paolo and flourished under Ten Hag himself during his time at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He has been linked with the likes of United and Liverpool in the past.

Now, it appears that the Olympic gold medallist is keen to link up with his former manager, with Italian journalist and renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) claiming that personal terms have been agreed (opens in new tab).

The fee ranges depending on reports but it's thought that the 13-time Premier League champions will have to pay somewhere in the region of £80m for the Brazilian attacker – and they're still not finished with this summer's transfer business.

(Image credit: Getty)

French outlet MediaFoot (opens in new tab) say that United are also interested in Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin, while there are rumours that another former Ten Hag star, Frenkie de Jong, could well be back on the cards.

Antony is valued at around £31.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

