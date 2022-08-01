Manchester United report: World Cup-winning defender offered to Red Devils

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a mixed summer so far, signing Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia but struggling to agree a deal for top target Frenkie de Jong.

United (opens in new tab) have also had to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo's wish to depart the club, a saga which does not seem to have run its course just yet.

Erik ten Hag will no doubt be hoping to strengthen his squad further before the transfer window closes on September 1.

According to the German publication Sport1 (opens in new tab), Pavard has emerged as a potential target after falling out of favour at Bayern (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Mike Owen/Getty Images)

With Julian Nagelsmann keen to set up with a back three and wing-backs this season, there is no place for Pavard in his favoured starting XI.

The right-back, who was part of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018, has therefore been offered to several clubs around Europe, including United and Chelsea.

Pavard, who can also play as a centre-half, has made 120 appearances for Bayern since his move from Stuttgart in 2019.

Nagelsmann is said to want to keep hold of the Frenchman, who would provide useful cover for the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt and Theo Hernandez.

But Bayern are open to offers for the 26-year-old, whom they value at around £29.5m.

It remains to be seen whether United will submit a bid for the defender.

They appear to be focusing on strengthening other areas of the squad, namely the midfield.

But with Aaron Wan-Bissaka available for transfer and Diogo Dalot yet to convince at the highest level, United could be tempted to sign a player who has won the Champions League and three league titles.

Ten Hag's team will begin the 2022/23 Premier League season at home to Brighton (opens in new tab) on Sunday afternoon.