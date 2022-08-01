Manchester United report: Surprise names emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements

Manchester United have earmarked Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and Red Bull Salzburg frontman Benjamin Sesko as potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

The Portugal international featured in United's friendly against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, but that was his first appearance of pre-season.

Ronaldo informed United (opens in new tab) at the start of last month that he wishes to depart the club this summer.

The 37-year-old was frustrated by last season's sixth-place finish in the Premier League and he wants to join a club that will compete in the Champions League this term.

United are adamant that Ronaldo is not going anywhere but their resolve could be tested if the striker steps up his efforts to depart.

(Image credit: Mike Owen/Getty Images)

United have therefore drawn up a contingency plan in case their top scorer from last term is not at the club beyond the September 1 deadline.

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Kalajdzic and Sesko have emerged as surprise contenders to succeed Ronaldo as United's go-to centre-forward.

Kalajdzic, who stands at 6 feet 7 inches tall, has scored 23 goals in 54 Bundesliga appearances since joining Stuttgart in 2019.

He has also found the back of the net five times in 15 outings for the Austria national team, including a goal against Italy at Euro 2020.

At 19, Sesko is six years younger than Kalajdzic and currently plies his trade in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £70 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £70 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £100 (opens in new tab) Preorder (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

The teenager scored 11 times in all competitions for Red Bull Salzburg in 2021/22.

Sesko is valued at around £55m by his current employers, who would be open to a sale if their asking price is met.

Out of contract next summer, Kalajdzic is reportedly available for a cut-price fee of £17m.

Alternatively, Anthony Martial could step up as United's first-choice No.9 if Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

The Frenchman has caught the eye in pre-season after being reintegrated into the United first team by Ten Hag.