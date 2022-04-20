Manchester United report: Erik Ten Hag to make £50m Liverpool target his first signing

Manchester United are audaciously planning to land a huge signing – and Liverpool target – as Erik Ten Hag prepares to take the reins at Old Trafford.

United were thrashed last night by Quadruple-chasing Liverpool, who hit four past their helpless rivals. Criticism in the aftermath from the likes of former United alumni Gary Neville and Roy Keane was scathing.

And with interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitting that the Red Devils could be looking at up to 10 new arrivals this summer, Ten Hag has a mammoth job on his hands – but one forward he's hoping to sign will at least provide a little familiarity.

(Image credit: Mike Egerton)

According to The Sun, Ten Hag's own Ajax winger, Antony, is rumoured to be high up on the shortlist of stars who can transform fortunes at the 20-time title winners, with the Amsterdammers reportedly demanding around £50m for the Brazilian, who became their record signing when he joined two years ago for a fee that could rise to £18m.

The 22-year-old has been a target for Liverpool in the past and represented his country at last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, winning gold. United currently don't have a particularly strong right flank with Jadon Sancho often preferred on the left and Mason Greenwood's suspension ongoing and future uncertain.

(Image credit: PA)

As well as heavily rumoured incomings, there could be a number of high-profile outgoings in the summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba all linked with exits.

Antony is valued at around £32m by Transfermarkt.

