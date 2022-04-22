Manchester United report: Legendary Red Devils striker TURNS DOWN Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has barely been in the job 24 hours – and he's already been rejected by a former legend.

The Red Devils announced Ten Hag as the new permanent manager at Old Trafford yesterday as a pick-me-up for fans following a dismal 4-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool at Anfield. Gary Neville surmised the thrashing as the nadir of following the club for over four decades.

The Dutch coach's hiring has been the worst-kept secret in football over the past few weeks – and though Robin van Persie has been touted as joining the coaching staff at Carrington, not all United alumni are on board with the new regime.

Wayne Rooney has sensationally been targeted by Ten Hag, following an impressive tenure in the dugout in charge of Derby County. United's record scorer will only depart the recently relegated Rams for a managerial position, however, according to The Athletic.

According to the Mirror, another former Derby manager is on Ten Hag's radar, too.

Steve McClaren, who enjoyed a stint as an assistant at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson is also being lined up for a return to the northwest. The 60-year-old employed Ten Hag as his assistant during a spell as manager of Twente.

Ten Hag has spoken of his excitement to be taking the reins at the Red Devils, calling the job a challenge.

"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead," he said. "I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

