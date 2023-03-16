Manchester United report: Shock £105m bid for French superstar revealed, as United make huge statement

By Mark White
published

Manchester United are launching a bid for a French forward who has been captivating European football this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates victory after the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off leg two match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford on February 23, 2023 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to send shockwaves across the Premier League with a £105 million bid for a French forward to bolster their frontline.

The Red Devils have had a good season, finding themselves in the top three in the table and winning the Carabao Cup, as Erik ten Hag looks to reestablish Manchester United among the elite. Tonight, he takes his side to Real Betis in a bid to win the Europa League for a second time. 

But as good as United have been this season, there are still concerns over the state of the squad right now. Marcus Rashford has been in stunning form – though fans recognise that another world-class forward is needed. Luckily, it looks like one is being lined up. 

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic on 10 January, 2023 at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Marcus Rashford could be playing alongside a top forward next season in Randal Kolo Muani (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside via Getty Images)

SportBILD (opens in new tab) are claiming that United are prepared to offer around a record bid for Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani, who has been in scintillating form all season in the Bundesliga.

The 24-year-old moved to Germany last summer from Nantes and has taken European football by storm this term. Kolo Muani has 30 goals and assists from 34 matches up front – and was a part of the France squad that reached the 2022 World Cup final, stepping in for the injured Christopher Nkunku on the eve of the competition. 

Kolo Muani ticks plenty of boxes for United, too. Physical, fast and technically blessed, the former Nantes man is able to operate across the frontline, though has been deployed as a centre-forward almost exclusively this season. 

At just 24, there's plenty of room to develop, too. According to the Liverpool Echo (opens in new tab), Manchester United could face competition for the Frenchman's signature from Liverpool.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Atalanta BC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 26, 2023 in Milan, Italy.

Erik ten Hag has made it clear that Harry Maguire isn't in his long-term plans (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Frankfurt's Kolo Muani is just one of a number of forwards being monitored by United. Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen were thought to be the top targets – though both would be difficult to prise away from their respective clubs. Still, Frankfurt are likely to demand a huge fee for their star player this season.

Kolo Muani is valued at €37m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

