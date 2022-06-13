Manchester United report: Two former Erik ten Hag players are "definitely" signing

Manchester United have two "definite arrivals" that Erik ten Hag knows well from his time at Ajax.

That's according to talkSPORT (opens in new tab), who boldly claim that both Frenkie de Jong and Antony – who have worked with Ten Hag during their respective stints at the Johan Cruyff Arena – are set to move to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has been linked with a number of former players, with these two stars being two of the most prominent. Another, centre-back Jurrien Timber, is also rumoured to be joining the pair, while forward Sebastien Haller has been touted as well.

“I think United are definitely in for Antony, said talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

“His numbers for much of the season were decent, I think he missed the end of the campaign injured but he’s obviously someone that Erik ten Hag knows well.”

“There’s been talk of a £40 million bid going in for him, certainly my sources at United haven’t distanced themselves from those rumours so I think Antony is a target. In fact I’ve had a text from somebody else saying if he doesn’t become a Manchester United player this summer I would be surprised.

“I think at the moment him and Frenkie De Jong look like two definite arrivals at Manchester United and are two players that Ten Hag clearly trusts and believes he can get the best out of.”

Antony is valued at £31.5m (opens in new tab) by Transfermarkt, while De Jong is considered to be worth £54m (opens in new tab).

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.