Manchester United to sign cut-price world-class defender – and DOUBLE his wages: report

Manchester United are prepared to throw more money at their defence in a bid to bolster their backline.

The Red Devils were humiliated at Anfield this weekend, with Ten Hag's side shipping seven goals to Liverpool, in Manchester United's worst defeat in 90 years. Roy Keane slammed captain Bruno Fernandes after the drubbing, while Ten Hag himself labelled the performance "unprofessional".

All four defenders were particularly poor for United, too, with links emerging now for a star Serie A stopper.

Manchester United suffered their worst defeat in 90 years at the hands of Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

CaughtOffside (opens in new tab) are claiming that United want to double the wages of Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

"The 23-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player and working with a manager like Ten Hag will only accelerate his development," the source says.

Bastoni is approaching the end of his contract (opens in new tab), meaning that the expensive part of the deal would be the wages, rather than the fee itself. Despite this, any move for the Italian doesn't seem likely at this stage.

United already have Lisandro Martinez on the lefthand side of the defence, with the World Cup winner impressing during his debut season in English football. At left-back, both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been good this season, too. It's unlikely that Ten Hag would field two left-footers in his backline – or move Martinez into midfield.

Alessandro Bastoni is winding his contract down at Inter Milan (Image credit: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

United are expected to be in the market for midfield cover along with a striker, a new goalkeeper and another centre-back this summer.

Bastoni is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

