Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag signs new contract ending months of speculation

Manchester United have confirmed that Erik ten Hag has penned fresh terms at Old Trafford until 2026

Manchester United have confirmed manager Erik ten Hag has signed fresh terms at the club.

The Dutchman was appointed as manager in the summer of 2022 and has so far guided the club to success in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup during his tenure. Speculation had continued to linger after the Red Devils finished 8th in the Premier League last season but INEOS have stuck with their man.

