Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag signs new contract ending months of speculation

Manchester United have confirmed manager Erik ten Hag has signed fresh terms at the club.

The Dutchman was appointed as manager in the summer of 2022 and has so far guided the club to success in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup during his tenure. Speculation had continued to linger after the Red Devils finished 8th in the Premier League last season but INEOS have stuck with their man.

Ten Hag, 54, was rumoured to be on the way out of Old Trafford despite the result of the 2024 FA Cup final but Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have laid down a marker that the former Ajax boss is firmly part of their plans moving forward.

As confirmed via the club on Thursday, Ten Hag has penned fresh terms with the club that will see him remain at the Theatre of Dreams until at least 2026. Speaking following the announcement, the Manchester United boss insisted he is keen to continue making progress during an important period for everyone involved at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag said: “I am very pleased to have reached [an] agreement with the club to continue working together. Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

"However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles.

"In my discussions with the club, we have found complete unity in our vision for reaching those goals, and we are all strongly committed to making that journey together.”

Whilst Ten Hag's season in the Premier League may not have gone to plan, INEOS bosses have, in our opinion, made the correct call. Teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have been nurtured brilliantly by the former Ajax manager and we feel the only way is up for Manchester United under his stewardship in 2024/25.

