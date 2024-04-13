Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag walks out of press conference after reporter question following draw vs Bournemouth

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag walked out of his post-match press conference after taking a dislike to one journalist's question following the Red Devils' 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

United trailed twice on the south coast, but came back both times and earned a point thanks to a Bruno Fernandes brace at the Vitality Stadium, with the Portuguese getting his second from the penalty spot.

The result did little to raise hopes of a possible top-four finish for United as Ten Hag's side made up just a point on Tottenham, beaten 4-0 earlier in the day by Newcastle at St. James Park.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro applauds the fans after his side's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Magpies moved above United following that win and the Red Devils are down in seventh place with just six matches remaining – and 10 points behind Aston Villa (fourth) and Tottenham (fifth).

At the end of his post-match press conference, it was put to Ten Hag that United are now at risk of falling to eighth place, which would represent the club's worst-ever finish in the Premier League.

The Dutchman was unimpressed and as he took to his feet to cut short his meeting with the media, he said: "I'm not thinking about that. That is not important right now."

On a happier note, United are in action against Championship side Coventry City next weekend in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

That will be a welcome distraction for Ten Hag and the chance to salvage something from a disappointing campaign for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Later in the month, United are at home to both Sheffield United and Burnley as they look to secure a top-six finish this term, before fixtures against Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton in May.

