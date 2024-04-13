Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag walks out of press conference after reporter question following draw vs Bournemouth
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was unhappy at one question in his press conference after draw against Bournemouth
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag walked out of his post-match press conference after taking a dislike to one journalist's question following the Red Devils' 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.
United trailed twice on the south coast, but came back both times and earned a point thanks to a Bruno Fernandes brace at the Vitality Stadium, with the Portuguese getting his second from the penalty spot.
The result did little to raise hopes of a possible top-four finish for United as Ten Hag's side made up just a point on Tottenham, beaten 4-0 earlier in the day by Newcastle at St. James Park.
The Magpies moved above United following that win and the Red Devils are down in seventh place with just six matches remaining – and 10 points behind Aston Villa (fourth) and Tottenham (fifth).
At the end of his post-match press conference, it was put to Ten Hag that United are now at risk of falling to eighth place, which would represent the club's worst-ever finish in the Premier League.
The Dutchman was unimpressed and as he took to his feet to cut short his meeting with the media, he said: "I'm not thinking about that. That is not important right now."
On a happier note, United are in action against Championship side Coventry City next weekend in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
That will be a welcome distraction for Ten Hag and the chance to salvage something from a disappointing campaign for the 13-time Premier League champions.
Later in the month, United are at home to both Sheffield United and Burnley as they look to secure a top-six finish this term, before fixtures against Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton in May.
