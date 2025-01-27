Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim would rather play 63-year-old over out-of-favour star: report

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has offered a damning indictment on the future of one of the club's star players.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Amorim has been honest in his assessment of results and the squad as a whole, with certain individuals also singled out for criticism. The Portuguese boss went a step further at the weekend, however.

Speaking after Manchester United's 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday, Amorim once again addressed why Marcus Rashford failed to make the matchday squad, suggesting that he'd rather put his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in the side ahead of players who aren't willing to give everything for the team.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim would prefer goalkeeping coach over Marcus Rashford

Rashford is no longer part of Amorim's plans (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's always the same reason - the training, the way I see a footballer should do in life. It's every day, every detail," Amorim reiterated. "If things don't change, I will not change. It's the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player.

"You can see on the bench we miss a bit of pace on the bench, but I would put [Manchester United goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before a player who doesn't give the maximum every day."

Goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashford hasn't been involved in a Manchester United matchday squad since before Christmas, with speculation rife over the 27-year-old's future. Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and AC Milan have all been linked, though the latter side are now unable to sign him after instead opting for Kyle Walker as their one English signing of the year.

The January transfer window is set to close on February 3, however, meaning time is running out for a resolution over Rashford's future. Amorim clearly doesn't want him at the club anymore, but there's no guarantee a deal will be completed elsewhere.

In FourFourTwo's view, Amorim is making a risk by speaking so openly about his feelings on Rashford. Clubs will look to prise him away from Manchester United in a cut-price deal because they know he clearly isn't wanted, while others might be scared off by Amorim questioning the player's attitude.

The club's hierarchy might not enjoy the comments, either - Rashford is among the highest earners at Manchester United, so there's potential he doesn't play another minute for the rest of the season while still picking up huge wages. Supporters might enjoy the honesty, but questions might start to get asked about the approach to getting Rashford out the door.