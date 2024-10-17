Manchester United managerial candidate makes cryptic comment following links: report

Manchester United have discovered a brand-new lifeline regarding their managerial shortlist.

The Red Devils have started the new season in a slump, losing heavily against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool already. Combine that with only two points gained from their opening two Europa League outings, it does not make for pretty viewing.

Manager Erik ten Hag is facing increasing pressure and with number one candidate to succeed him Thomas Tuchel now having been appointed by England, INEOS will be assessing their backup options, but has a fresh one just emerged?

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says he is 'unsure' what lies ahead for him, opening up Manchester United speculation

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank (Image credit: Alamy)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has recently spoken to talkSPORT about his future with the Bees, insisting he could not possibly comment on what comes next for him.

Frank has been in charge at the Gtech Community Stadium since 2018 but MailSport revealed in the summer that the 51-year-old was one of the candidates Manchester United chiefs spoke to after they considered the future of Ten Hag.

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and first-team boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I've said many times I'm very happy at Brentford," Frank began in his exclusive chat with Jim White. "Who knows what will happen in the future? Maybe I stay here for many years. I'm open, maybe something happens.

"But first and foremost, [I am] very happy, just working very hard every day to make the club better."

Frank was then asked to detail what he meant by his remarks, adding: "That's because it's very difficult to predict the future.

"Who knows what will happen. How many coaches have been at the same club more than six years? Very few. [It's] the nature of the game, let's put it that way."

Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

In FourFourTwo's view, Frank doesn't exactly jump out at you as the ideal candidate for Manchester United at this stage of their rebuild.

The Dane is very used to dealing with limited resources at Brentford, and that is no disrespect to his talents as a manager. But there are plenty of egos at Old Trafford, as we all know. Could Frank get the best out of those players? We can't see it, personally. Is he any better than Ten Hag? Probably not.

Who could now replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

Ruud van Nistelrooy remains the bookmakers favourite, with former England boss Gareth Southgate also on the current shortlist should Ten Hag lose his position at the Theatre of Dreams.

Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna make up other interesting options, but you do now feel that the former Ajax boss will be given a smidge more time to rectify the Red Devils' early season woes.